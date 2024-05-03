Press Freedom Day 2024: Facts and Quotes

World Press Freedom Day is observed with a special theme on May 3 of each year. In 2024, ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis’ will be the theme of World Press Freedom Day. This day emphasises the significance of freedom of expression and journalism in light of the worldwide environmental crisis. As per UNESCO, the main concept underpinning this day is the preservation of freedom of expression and the press. This facilitates understanding-based communication, which is essential for establishing lasting peace in contemporary societies. World Press Freedom Day is significant because it honours the memory of journalists who made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives disseminating fearless truths. Their memory is preserved, and their sacrifice is proven to have been worthwhile. The 3rd of May is a significant opportunity to unite globally in support of the critical work of journalists. The strategic timing of this advocacy-oriented event offers an ideal opportunity to realign priorities in support of safeguarding free speech, cultivate a more profound recognition of the contribution of journalism to democracy, and express optimism for ongoing advancements.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, let us have a look at some fascinating facts:

1.The earliest documented journalistic product was a news sheet that was widely distributed in ancient Rome: the Acta Diurna, which was published daily and displayed in prominent locations. It is believed to have originated before 59 BCE and documented significant daily occurrences, including public speeches.

2.Under the editorship of James Augustus Hicky, the Bengal Gazette was the first newspaper to be published in India in 1780. Thereafter, newspapers including The Bombay Herald, The India Gazette, and The Calcutta Gazette were published in 1789.

3.During the 19th century, newspapers gained significant prominence in all major nations due to a confluence of technical, business, political, and cultural developments.

4.Daily, tens of thousands of newspapers are published across the globe, and the digital newspapers & magazines segment is anticipated to generate US$163.70bn in revenue by 2024.

T5.he revenue is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.55% between 2022 and 2026.

6.The Amendment to the Constitution of India safeguards freedom of the press, whereas the law of India generally protects sovereignty, national integrity, and moral principles in order to preserve a hybrid legal system that encourages independent journalism.

7.In observance of the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of free press principles formulated by an African newspaper journalist, the United Nations General Assembly designated May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. The purpose of this annual observance is to remind governments of their responsibility to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression, as enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

8.Subsection 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution safeguards the freedom of speech and expression in India. The Indian legal system recognises this as a fundamental right: freedom of speech and expression. Incorporating into the right of freedom of speech and expression, the right to a free press is considered a fundamental right since it does not exist independently.

Quotes on World Press Freedom Day

“Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego” - Mahatma Gandhi

“I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon” - Tom Stoppard

“Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose”- George Orwell

“No prison is big enough to contain free speech”- Mazen Darwish

“A free press is one of the pillars of democracy”- Nelson Mandela

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost” - Thomas Jefferson

“Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy” - Walter Cronkite

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech”- Benjamin Franklin

“Freedom of speech gives us the right to offend others, whereas freedom of thought gives them the choice as to whether or not to be offended” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

“Freedom of the press is the mortar that binds together the bricks of democracy — and it is also the open window embedded in those bricks” – Shashi Tharoor

Wishing each and every valiant member of the press a very happy Press Freedom Day!