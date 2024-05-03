Political dynasties facing challenge from poll debutants

Nellore: This time elections in Kovuru, Sarvepalle and Atmakuru became interesting as the candidates in the fray from these constituencies, except Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovuru) and Mekapati Vikram Reddy (Atmakur), all the remaining candidates are the most senior leaders, hailing from political families of ‘Reddy’ community that ruled the district for decades.

Among them, YSRCP nominee Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, a 6-time MLA, is the most powerful. He got elected six time out of the total seven attempts from Kovur Assembly segment - four times on TDP banner in 1992 (by-election), 1994, 1999, 2009, 2012 (by-election), and in 2019 on YSRCP banner. In 2014 election, he was defeated by contesting on YSRCP banner.

Earlier, his father Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy won as MLA three times from Kovur Assembly in 1983, 1985 (TDP) and 1989 (Congress). Both father and son worked as Ministers in Marri Chenna Reddy and NT Rama Rao cabinets in the undivided AP.

After Nallapareddy family ruled Kovur for four and half decades, for the first time Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, contesting on YSRCP banner, has to face TDP candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, a debut in politics, in 2024 elections.

Senior most politician Anam Ramanarayana Reddy had won six times, in 1983 (Nellore), 1985 and 1999 (Rapur) on TDP banner; 2004 (Rapur) and 2009 (Atmakur) on Congress banner, 2019 (Venkatagiri) on YSRCP banner.

He contested on Congress ticket in 2014 and got defeated. He served as Minister three times in NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Kiran Kumar Reddy, K Rosaiah cabinets. Now, he is trying his luck by contesting as Atmakur MLA on TDP banner in 2024 elections.

Another senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy is contesting as TDP candidate for Sarvepalli constituency and facing serious challenge from his political rival and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in 2024 elections. After laborious exercise, TDP high command gave ticket to Somireddy under severe pressure.

Somireddy started his political journey by joining TDP in 1990. Though he contested seven times (six times from Sarvepalli and once from Kovur Assembly), he was succeeded only twice. Now, he entered the fray for eighth time to see his luck.

It is interesting to note that Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy are facing serious challenge from juniors like Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (first time contester), Mekapati Vikram Reddy (contesting for the second time) and Kakani Govardhan Reddy (contesting for third time). This made the 2024 elections a litmus test for Nallapareddy, Anam and Somireddy, as this may be the last election for them.