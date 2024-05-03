AP: 96.67% pensions disbursed in state

Vijayawada: The state government late on Thursday night announced that it has released an amount of Rs 1,945.39 crore for disbursement of social welfare pensions to 65,49,864 pensioners in the state. In a press release, the panchayat raj and rural development department announced that the pensions disbursement started on May 1 and 63,31,470 pensions (96.67 per cent) have been disbursed by Thursday evening. The statement said 91.34 per cent of the door-to-door disbursement completed. The total door-to-door pension beneficiaries in the state are 16,57,361 and pensions were disbursed to 15,13,752 of them by Thursday.

Regarding the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode, the government decided to deposit pension money into the bank accounts of 48,92,503 beneficiaries. In the first two days on May 1 and 2, pensions were deposited into the bank accounts of 48,17,718 beneficiaries, accounting for 98.47 per cent.

A total of 74,399 pensions, i.e. the failed transactions, could not be transferred to the bank account of the pensioners due to inactive back accounts.

These 74,399 ‘failed transactions’ cases will be converted into door-to-door disbursement mode. The required funds will be made available to the respective village/ward secretariats on May 3 and the door-to-door disbursement will take place on May 4, said the panchayat raj and rural development department