Akkineni Nagarjuna's enigmatic look in ‘Kubera’ fuels anticipation

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated first look poster featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna in Dhanush's upcoming film ‘Kubera’ has been unveiled. Directed by the acclaimed Shekhar Kammula, known for his heartwarming and thought-provoking films, ‘Kubera’ marks the exciting first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Nagarjuna, two of South Indian cinema's biggest stars.

Nagarjuna's look in the poster is captivating. Dressed impeccably in formals, he exudes a certain regal air, accentuated by his salt-and-pepper beard and a pair of spectacles. The true intrigue, however, lies in the backdrop. A massive lorry overflowing with cash dominates the scene behind Nagarjuna, hinting at the film's central theme—perhaps a commentary on wealth and its impact.



Standing amidst a downpour, Nagarjuna holds an umbrella, his posture suggesting a quiet determination. A closer look reveals a single, crisp note being placed by him atop the overflowing wealth in the lorry. This subtle gesture speaks volumes about Nagarjuna's character, sparking a multitude of questions about his role and the film's narrative.



To further pique the audience's curiosity, a 40-second video teaser was released alongside the poster. While details remain shrouded in secrecy, the teaser offers a glimpse into the character Nagarjuna portrays, whetting the appetite for more.



With Rashmika Mandanna gracing the screen as the leading lady and the ever-popular Devi Sri Prasad composing the music, ‘Kubera’ promises to be a pan-India spectacle. The film's release in five languages across the country ensures it will reach a massive audience.



Nagarjuna's enigmatic first look has certainly set the stage for a captivating cinematic experience. ‘Kubera’ is undoubtedly one to watch out for!

