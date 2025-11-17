BJP has weakened constitutional institutions: Sachin Pilot

Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot stated that India is the world’s largest democracy, long regarded as a global example.

He recalled how, in earlier times, officials of the Election Commission would travel on foot to remote mountain villages, deserts, and border areas—even for just one or two voters—to ensure that no citizen was deprived of the right to vote.

He said democracy remains strong only when its institutions remain strong, but alleged that the BJP-led Central government has weakened democratic values by influencing constitutional institutions.

Pilot was addressing a training programme for Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs), organised to monitor the special intensive revision of voter lists at the Tonk District Congress Committee office.

He noted that Rahul Gandhi had audits conducted of voter lists in several states, revealing numerous irregularities. These errors, he said, were not accidental but deliberate.

He further alleged that the Central government had diluted the process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner through recent amendments.

He also claimed that during the ongoing elections in Bihar, the BJP government transferred Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of women while the Election Commission “remained a silent spectator,” which, according to him, indicates a gradual erosion of the Commission’s impartiality.

Pilot urged party workers to be vigilant and proactive in the voter list revision process.

“We must be aware of our rights and bring change within ourselves before bringing change to the country,” he said.

After the programme, Pilot inspected the newly constructed Gehlod Bridge in Tonk.

Pilot informed that major development works in Tonk, including the Gehlod Bridge and the new district hospital, have been completed.

He urged the administration to seek government approval to inaugurate these completed projects and make them available for public use.