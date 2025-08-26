‘BJP hides behind ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ while trampling on Dalits’

Lucknow: Highlighting the alleged assault of a Dalit engineer by a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, the All India Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that members of the ruling party in the state are emboldened to ‘unleash savagery’ on Dalits in broad daylight with no fear of repercussion.

“A Dalit engineer at the Electricity Department office in UP’s Ballia was brutally attacked inside his own cabin by a @BJP4India leader, who struck him on the head with a shoe, punched him repeatedly, and hurled vile caste-based slurs,” the party said in a post on X.

“BJP leaders are emboldened to unleash savagery on Dalits in broad daylight, with full confidence that neither police nor the system will dare touch them. This is a Party that hides behind empty slogans of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” while trampling Dalits with boots and fists,” it said.

“What justice can Dalits expect when BJP leaders double as criminals, and the system bends to shield them? Until BJP is uprooted, Dalits will remain under assault, democracy will remain hostage, and India will remain shackled to caste tyranny,” the party said in the post.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media, purportedly showing the electricity department’s superintending engineer, Lal Singh, being beaten in Ballia. The incident occurred on Saturday, and a BJP worker, Munna Bahadur, was arrested later.

In his complaint, Lal Singh stated that Bahadur, along with some unidentified individuals, entered his office without permission. They allegedly used caste-based slurs and abusive language before assaulting him with kicks, punches, and even a shoe.

The video purportedly shows a heated argument between the officer and a group of men, leading to the officer being beaten.

Before his arrest, Munna Bahadur told reporters that he had gone to Lal Singh’s office to submit a memorandum regarding power-related issues in his area. He claimed that the superintending engineer used abusive language towards him.

Munna Bahadur asserted that he was the one who was attacked and sustained injuries.

He, along with others, was charged under several sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.