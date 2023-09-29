BJP Implements Multi-Level Strategy For Rajasthan Assembly Elections

In preparation for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has commenced strategic planning at multiple levels. The entire state has been divided into seven zones, and leaders from various states have been entrusted with the responsibility for each zone.



Under this strategy, each zone will have an appointed in-charge, and various leaders will be tasked with strengthening the party's position in the constituencies within their respective zones. These leaders will maintain continuous communication with the zone in-charge, keeping the party headquarters updated on the ground situation.

For instance, Asim Goyal, an MLA from Haryana, has been designated as the in-charge for the Bikaner Zone, which encompasses five districts. In Bikaner city, Subhash Sharma, the State Vice President of Punjab, is responsible for two constituencies. Similarly, in the Bikaner rural area, Satyaprakash Jarawata, a legislator from Haryana, has been assigned charge for five legislative assemblies, and so on for other zones and constituencies.

The BJP's goal with this extensive planning is to ensure a robust and strategically coordinated presence in Rajasthan for the upcoming 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, expected to take place in or before December this year.