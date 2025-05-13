BJP Krushak Morcha plans farmers’ rallies

Bhubaneswar: To thank Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for doubling the income of cultivators, State BJP Krushak Morcha will organise mega farmers’ rallies across Odisha from Tuesday. According to the Morcha, Majhi has been tirelessly working for farmers’ welfare since taking oath in June last year.

Morcha president Maheshwar Sahu on Monday said the rallies will be held at Chandbali in Bhadrak district on May 13, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district on May 15, Jagatsinghpur on May 17, Angul on May 18, Subarnapur on May 20, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on May 22, Rayagada on May 26, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district on May 28, Sundargarh on May 30 and Dhenkanal on May 31.

He said Majhi and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra will participate in these events. “Several other dignitaries, including State and Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior BJP leaders will also attend the rallies,” he said.

“Majhi has ensured that farmers receive Rs 3,100 per quintal as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. While the Central government fixed the MSP at Rs 2,300, the State government provided an additional Rs 800 per quintal”, Sahu added.

The Morcha also lauded the State government for the smooth procurement of 74 lakh tonnes of paddy from 17 lakh farmers during the kharif season.

“This initiative is a groundbreaking step towards improving the financial status and morale of farmers,” Sahu said.