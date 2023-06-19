BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Criticises TMC Over Violence Erupting In The State

Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president of the BJP, claimed on Sunday that violence erupts every time there is an election in the state and criticised the TMC government in West Bengal for the unrest there leading up to the Panchayat elections. He remarked that West Bengal experiences violence with every election. But since the ruling party is committing the acts of violence, there has been no move to stop them, according to Ghosh.



The BJP leader commended the governor for his efforts in addressing the violence in the state and noted that people now have the opportunity to file complaints on the lines the governor has provided. The central force's arrival is also demanded by opposition parties and officials.

The governor has personally visited the communities affected by the violence in these cases and spoken with the victims and their families. According to the top BJP leader, people now have the opportunity to complain about the governor's phone numbers.

In light of the numerous complaints received from individuals over "criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal," a news release from the Governor of West Bengal indicated that a peace room or help room has been launcged in the Raj Bhavan to address the problems of the public.

According to the press statement issued on Saturday, The Peace Room will send the issues to the state administration and the State Election Commissioner for necessary action. Dilip Ghosh, a member of the BJP, criticised the West Bengal state election commission's decision to appeal the Calcutta High Court's decision to deploy the Central Forces to the Supreme Court, claiming that the state administration does not want to run a free and fair election.

Ghosh continued and raised question that how will the election be conducted if the electorate, who chooses their representative in the election, does not even show up at the polls? However, the regime opposes the central troops' arrival and the holding of free and fair elections. He added that this would not work as this government does not want free and fair elections.