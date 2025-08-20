Live
BJP leader Goel files complaint against 'dog lovers'
Highlights
New Delhi: Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday alleged that "self-styled" dog lovers are obstructing the implementation of the Supreme Court order to relocate stray dogs to shelters. He announced plans to file a contempt petition regarding this issue.
Goel, the organiser of the "No Dogs on Streets" campaign, also filed a complaint with the Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), stating that the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) staff were allegedly manhandled by dog lovers during an incident involving the release of a stray dog.
