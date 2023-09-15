BJP leaders accused of thrashing trader for refusing to pay money for Suvendu Adhikari's meeting

Kolkata: Two local BJP leaders at Fulia in West Bengal's Nadia district has been accused of harassing and beating up a local trader who reportedly refused to pay Rs 1 lakh for meeting the expenses of a public rally of leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, there.

The local Trinamool Congress leadership has accused BJP leaders Pradip Sarkar and Sudip Sarkar of thrashing businessman Sujan Joyardar, after the latter refused to pay Rs 1 lakh for a public rally to be attended by Adhikari this week.

The Trinamool also accused the leader of opposition of directly instigating the attack against the local businessman.

“@BJP4Bengal is now resorting to extortion tactics to fulfil its political desires. In Nadia, under the patronage of LoP @SuvenduWB, a local businessman was mercilessly beaten up for refusing to donate money for Mr. Adhikari's public meeting. We condemn this heinous incident, and we will ensure justice for the victim,” read a post on Trinamool's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

However, the local BJP leadership has rubbished the allegations, claiming that if any of their leaders were involved in any such activity, the police would have taken action against them.