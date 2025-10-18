BJP leaders laud PM Modi's pledge to eliminate Maoism by 2026, hail zero-tolerance policy

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to eradicate Maoism from India by March 2026, praising his firm stance on national security and his zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

Their remarks came a day after PM Modi announced that more than 300 Maoists had surrendered within the past 24 hours, marking a significant success in the government's ongoing crackdown on domestic terror groups.

The Prime Minister said the mass surrenders reflected the growing disillusionment within Maoist ranks and reaffirmed his government's resolve to completely dismantle the movement by 2026.

Highlighting the government's success, PM Modi, speaking at the NDTV World Summit, said that the number of Naxal-affected districts across the country had fallen dramatically -- from 125 a decade ago to just 11 today. "The day is not far when India will be totally free from Naxalism and Maoist violence, this too is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said.

Reacting to this, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana told IANS, "This steep decline shows that for us, the country comes above the party. The INDIA bloc is adamant on putting their party before the nation. The micro-level security decisions taken under PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy to eliminate Maoism have led to this big achievement. This is because of the Prime Minister's vision and the Home Minister's policy of zero tolerance."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also said that the Modi government's goal of eradicating Maoism before March 2026 was both determined and achievable.

"It is time to dismantle Maoism from its roots. It is the Prime Minister's resolution to destroy Maoism completely before March 2026. The way Maoism was sheltered during the Congress tenure and urban naxals were established in cities, now just like that it will be completely washed out by the Modi government through the path of development," Chugh told IANS.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Chugh added, "For Maoist terrorists, they shed tears, and for the killers who carried out the massacre on 26/11, their ideology opens courts overnight. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi still perform a 'naagin dance' through foreign toolkits. The Congress, which lays out red carpets for terrorists, continues to give party tickets and make star campaigners out of those who once said, 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. It is unfortunate."