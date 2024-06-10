BJP meet on Tuesday to choose Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha BJP legislature party will hold a meeting on Tuesday to elect the chief minister. The BJP has appointed Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav to oversee the selection of the new chief minister of Odisha.



While the chance of senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan becoming the next chief minister of the State seems bleak after his induction into the Modi 3.0 government, the focus is now on Brajarajnagar MLA-elect Suresh Pujari, who returned from New Delhi on Monday.

However, the BJP leadership might also spring a surprise as it had done in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by announcing CMs, whose names had not been anticipated by political experts, a senior leader had said recently.

The swearing-in of the new government will be held on June 12 at Janata Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar before attending the oath-taking ceremony.