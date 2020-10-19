BJP MLA Surendra Singh told to stay away from Ballia probe

New Delhi: The Central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday stepped in and cracked the whip against MLA Surendra Singh over his statements regarding the firing incident in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. BJP National President JP Nadda has asked party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh to convey it to the MLA to stay away from the probe, sources said.

This comes a day after the MLA met Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow after being summoned over his statements in connection with the Ballia incident in which a man had died after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota, in Durjanpur village.

"BJP National President JP Nadda spoke with UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, expressing his displeasure over statements of MLA Surendra Singh regarding Ballia incident. He asked the party's UP chief to convey it to MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from the probe," BJP sources told ANI.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who was arrested for allegedly shooting a man during the allotment of ration shops here, has told police that he fired in self-defence and claimed the other side started the quarrel, officials said on Monday. He also assured police that he would help in the recovery of the weapon used in the crime, they said.

Singh allegedly shot dead Jai Prakash Pal Gama (46) on Thursday following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area. Senior administration and police officials were present at the meeting when the incident took place.