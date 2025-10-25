Live
BJP MLA’s social media post on HP CM draws ire of Cong
A social media post by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, apparently targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has evoked sharp criticism from Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh.
Sharma shared a photograph of the chief minister holding a sketch of his portrait, accompanied by the caption “Pradesh ka itihas mein pehli bar, cartoon ka sketch” (First time in the history of the state, a sketch of a cartoon).
Reacting to the post, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Adviser (Media) to the Chief Minister, called it unfortunate. He suggested that Sharma’s ‘desperation’ is only understood by him, questioning why he feels so ‘troubled’.
Speaking to the media, Chauhan emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is known for its political courtesy. He stated that legislators should respect the chief minister and that a spirit of brotherhood among politicians should prevail in the state. Chauhan remarked that such posts would not impact the chief minister’s popularity, adding that criticism should be rooted in facts, as people generally do not appreciate personal attacks.
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also weighed in during a discussion with media personnel, noting that the state’s tradition and culture should be upheld.
“I believe that accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling party and the opposition should focus on facts and issues. However, personal attacks in the political landscape should be avoided,” he stated.