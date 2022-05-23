BJP MP Challenges AAP MLAs To Disclose Their Wealth

New Delhi: As the encroachment politics drags on in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party M.P Ramesh Bidhuri on Monday said that he has sent a defamation suit to Aam Aadmi Party MLA.

The BJP MP also alleged that several AAP MLAs in Delhi have "illegal" occupied land areas in Delhi for personal or party purposes. Bidhuri alleged that while the AAP MLA had charged BJP leaders with encouraging illegal encroachments, the party in power is patronizing Rohingiyas Bangladeshis by giving them free power and water, as well as "allowing" them to encroach upon roads.

The BJP MP further claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has refused to conduct surveys in this regard for the past two years despite repeated reminders by the centre. The BJP leader has dismissed AAP's proof of said documents and power bills produced by the residents.

While addressing the media at the party's state office, Bidhuri also said Kejriwal has issued a fake list so as to avoid any cross questioning in the future and to prevent bulldozing of the illegal encroachments. Questioning the credibility of the AAP MLAs, Bidhuri has challenged the 64 MLAs to put the details about their wealth and that of the party online.

The MLA further claimed that Tuglaqabad area MLA Sahiram Pehlwan has encroached upon DDA park and made his office there against which the DDA has filed a case against him. He said Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohania has illegally got a 5-floor building constructed in the locality and MCD has given a notice for its demolition. Similarly, Devli MLA Parkash Jerwal and Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar have their offices in Barat Ghar and community centre due to which locals there are unable to hold any programme there, as per the BJP MP.