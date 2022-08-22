BJP MP Parvesh Verma drags KCR in Delhi excise scam

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday dragged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao into the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, claiming that his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel here.

Verma said Telangana has a "similar" excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too. "Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at Oberoi Hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi, along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal," Verma alleged.

The BJP MP further said the Delhi government's excise policy was formulated in a suite of Oberoi Hotel in the city where meetings were held. "These meetings were attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Excise Commissioner, Excise Department officials, some liquor mafias, and KCR's family members, among others. First instalment of Rs 150 crore of the deal was given to Sisodia to increase the commission of liquor mafia by 10 per cent," he alleged.

Verma also alleged that between the liquor mafia and the AAP government, "Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha acted as a middleman". He demanded that Sisodia should come clean on these allegations and apologise to the people for the "scam". K Kavitha is the serving as member of Legislative Council - Kamareddy & Nizamabad. There was no reaction from the TRS. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia is among 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also addressed the media and alleged that KCR's daughter "K Kavitha attended meetings" in the five star hotel on the excise policy in Delhi. "She (K Kavitha) was the one who brought liquor mafias from south India to Delhi. Advance money was paid for Goa and Punjab elections," Sirsa alleged.