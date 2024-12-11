  • Menu
BJP nominee Rekha files nomination

Former National Commission for Women chief and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday.

Sharma is set to get elected unopposed as she is the lone candidate in the fray. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar were among those who accompanied Sharma when she submitted her nomination papers before the Returning Officer for the bypoll at the Haryana Assembly secretariat here.

Speaking to reporters af-ter filing her nomination, Sharma said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini ji for giving me an opportunity once again to serve the nation".

She also touched upon several initiatives and schemes brought by the Naren-dra Modi government for women empowerment.

"Congratulations and best wishes for your victory in advance," Chief Minister Saini posted in Hindi on X after Sharma filed her nomination.

