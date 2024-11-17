BJP panel to draft poll charge sheet against AAP govt in Delhi

New Delhi : The Delhi BJP on Sunday formed an 11-member committee to draft an election “charge sheet against the AAP government, enlisting its scams and failures since 2015.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta was named the coordinator of the panel which includes former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, former Mayor Arti Mehra, former MLA R.P. Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh, former MLA Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana, among others.

A BJP leader said, “The committee will prepare a list of scams that have taken place under the AAP government along with the unfulfilled promises and failures of Arvind Kejriwal and company.”

Meanwhile, the first meetings of the Election Management Committee and the Election Manifesto Committee, formed by the Delhi BJP for the 2025 Assembly elections, were held on Sunday at the state office. Both meetings were presided over by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Delhi BJP Election In-Charge and National Vice President Baijayant Panda addressed both committees, providing initial guidelines.

He emphasised that the committees consist of capable leaders and workers and stated that all election arrangements must be streamlined before announcing the candidates.

The meetings were attended by State Election Co-Incharge MP Atul Garg, State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana, Election Management Committee Convenor Harsh Malhotra, Co-convenors Manoj Tiwari and Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Election Manifesto Committee Convenor Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with the respective members of both committees.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva hit out at AAP’s politics of character assignation. Referring to the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday, he said it is shameful that whenever an AAP leader leaves the party, the entire Kejriwal team claims it is due to pressure of ED raids.

“From 2010-12, their politics of character assassination first targeted the Congress. However, overnight, they allied with the same Congress to form the government in 2013. Between 2010 and 2012, they labelled figures like Lalu Yadav and Sharad Pawar as corrupt, but today, these same individuals are considered role models by Team Kejriwal,” he said.

Now, Team Kejriwal is using the same politics of character assassination against its own leaders who are leaving the party or questioning them.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said the resignation of Gahlot is the latest example of corruption in the AAP government. “Gahlot has himself exposed the corruption that took place in the construction of Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal (former CM's official residence),” he said.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shanker Kapoor said Kejriwal is a defeated and desperate leader who knows his party will soon be thrown out of power.

Kejriwal’s claim of contesting and winning all 70 seats is merely an attempt to boost the morale of his disheartened party workers, Kapoor said.