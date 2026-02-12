Love, Glow & Little Indulgences: Your Valentine’s Day Essentials

Valentine’s Day is not just about grand gestures and candle-lit dinners. It is about the little moments that make you feel special. From getting ready for a date night, planning a cosy evening in, to indulging in self-care and comfort food, the day becomes a celebration of love in all its forms. Romantic, personal, and everything in between.

Here is our curated Valentine’s Day edit to help you celebrate love, your way.

Nothing elevates your Valentine’s Day prep quite like indulgent body care. The Essenza Supreme Perfumed Body Cream is crafted to bring together deep nourishment and sensorial luxury. Its rich, velvety formula melts into the skin, leaving it soft, hydrated, and delicately scented with the signature Essenza Supreme fragrance. Perfect for date nights and special evenings, it adds a touch of elegance to your getting-ready ritual while ensuring your skin feels as beautiful as it looks.

Price: 1299 INR

Akya Wellness’ Essential Collagen Formula in a juicy mixed berry flavour is a daily wellness booster that supports beauty from within. Each serving features high-bioavailability hydrolyzed collagen peptides (Types I & III) sourced for effective skin, joint and bone support, along with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and biotin to help hydrate skin, strengthen hair and nails and aid overall structural wellness. Easy to mix into water or your favourite beverage, it’s a simple ritual that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles without added sugars or preservatives, making for perfect care gift.

INR 999

Effortless style plays a big role in how you feel on Valentine’s Day, especially when comfort meets statement design. Pynk’s Printed Palazzo collection brings together fluid silhouettes and eye-catching prints that transition seamlessly from daytime outings to relaxed evening plans. Lightweight and easy to style, these palazzos pair beautifully with kurtas, shirts, or festive tops, making them a versatile addition to your celebration wardrobe while keeping the look chic and relaxed.

Price: 699 INR

Not every Valentine’s plan calls for stepping out. Sometimes, the most memorable moments unfold over comfort food and shared conversations. Veeba’s Masala and Schezwan Instant Noodles make for the perfect quick indulgence, packed with bold flavours and ready in minutes. Whether it is a cosy movie night or an impromptu indoor date, these noodles add a fun, delicious twist to your celebration, proving that love can be simple and satisfying.Price: 20 INR

This Valentine’s Day, gift your partner something that reflects care, comfort, and well-being. The Cellecor Aurifry Air Fryer makes healthier cooking effortless with minimal oil and maximum flavour. Its transparent, illuminated basket lets you watch meals cook in real time without opening the fryer, adding ease and convenience to everyday cooking. Powered by a 1500W motor, it delivers quick and efficient results whether you’re frying, baking, grilling, or roasting. The sleek touch control panel and 8 pre-set menus simplify meal preparation, making home-cooked moments more enjoyable. With its modern design and thoughtful functionality, this air fryer is a practical yet heartfelt gift that turns everyday meals into shared, healthier moments.

Price: 3799 INR

Fragrance has a way of capturing emotion, and the Sweetheart Rose Eau de Toilette is designed to do just that. Light, romantic, and effortlessly feminine, it blends delicate rose notes with soft fruity accents to create a scent that feels fresh yet memorable. Ideal for Valentine’s Day, it adds a charming finishing touch to your look, whether you are heading out for a date or celebrating the day in your own special way. A few spritzes are enough to leave a gentle, lingering trail that feels both playful and elegant.Price: 21997. Huawei Watch Fit 4

This Valentine’s Day, give a meaningful and stylish wearable that says “I care about your health and every moment we share.” The Huawei Watch Fit 4 blends cutting-edge fitness tech with thoughtful wellness insights in a sleek, lightweight body that’s comfy for everyday wear. It sports a vibrant 1.82″ AMOLED display with up to 2000 nits brightness for clear outdoor visibility and a battery that can last up to 10 days on a single charge — so your loved one stays powered through workouts, workdays and weekend adventures.