BJP pays tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Puttaparthi: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Sri Sathya Sai District BJP leaders, led by district president GM Shekhar, paid floral tributes at the BJP district office in Puttaparthi.

Addressing the gathering, Shekhar stated that Dr Mookerjee was the first patriot to sacrifice his life for the country in independent India. He recalled that after opposing Article 370—which granted Jammu & Kashmir a separate constitution, prime minister, and flag—Dr Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

He launched a massive Satyagraha under the slogan “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur do Nishan nahi chalenge” (In one country, there shall not be two constitutions, two prime ministers, or two flags).

In 1953, Mookerjee defied the permit system and attempted to enter Jammu & Kashmir without official permission, protesting laws that prohibited Indian citizens from settling there and required them to carry ID cards.

He was arrested while crossing the border and later died in custody on June 23, 1953, reportedly due to inadequate medical treatment.

His sacrifice led to the revocation of the permit system, though the nation lost a true patriot, Shekhar added.

He further noted that Dr Mookerjee’s dream was fulfilled on August 5, 2019, when the Modi government abrogated Article 370, integrating Jammu & Kashmir fully with India.

Several BJP leaders and members participated in the homage event, including State Kallugeetha Federation Convener Harikrishna Goud, District Vice Presidents Kondamaraju and Katti Rajareddy, Media Convener Jyothi Prasad, Treasurer Surendra Babu, Dharma Cell Convener Balagangadhar, Penukonda Assembly Convener Medara Srinivasulu, Town President Kalyan Kumar, and senior leaders like Soke Ramanujaneyulu, LV Ramesh Babu, Kumar, Ramajinaik Vishwanath, Shivashankar Reddy, and VHP President Nagarjuna Shetty.