BJP polarising people on communal lines before 2024 polls: Yechury

Agartala: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, while referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement regarding completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that the BJP is polarising people on communal lines ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah, while flagging off the BJP's 8-day Rath Yatra on January 5 in Tripura, urged the people to visit the Ram Mandir expected to be ready by January, 2024.

Yechury said that the announcement had already been made in August 2020.

"Shah, without answering the questions on the deteriorating law and order situation and their fathe ilure to implement their promises ..., highlighted the Ram Mandir issue," Yechury told the media after the two-day meeting of the CPI-M state committee.

Yechury said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief had recently declared the Muslims, Christians and Communists as their main enemies.

He said: "RSS Chief's announcement means that the Sangh Parivar would intensify their attack and hatred against the minorities and Communists before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the next parliamentary polls, this would be Sangh Parivar's only tool."

He alleged that the Prime Minister during his visits abroad, termed India as the mother of democracy and spread Gandhi's ideology, while engaging in power politics in India.

Yechury added that the announcement made it apparent that communal violence and hatred in the country would increase in the coming days.

"BJP and its allies are dangerously campaigning that only Hindu culture and tradition will prevail in India," Yechury said.

The Left leader said that the Tripura assembly polls would be crucial in terms of national politics, secularism and in protecting democracy.

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau data, he said that Tripura's position was the worst in the country in terms of crime.

He said: "In the ensuing assembly elections in Tripura, our main aim would be to liberate the people of Tripura from the reign of terror of the ruling BJP and to restore peace and democracy."