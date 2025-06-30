BJP Questions Law College Admission Of Kolkata Rape Case Accused Despite Poor Test Score

A new dimension has emerged in the South Calcutta Law College sexual assault case as BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has raised serious concerns about the college admission process of one of the accused individuals. The controversy centers on questions regarding how the suspect gained entry to the prestigious institution despite allegedly poor performance in entrance examinations.

Malviya took to social media platform X on Monday morning to highlight what he described as irregularities in the admission of Zaib Ahmed to South Calcutta Law College, which operates under the University of Calcutta's jurisdiction. According to the BJP leader's allegations, Ahmed secured admission despite achieving a rank of 2634 in the Calcutta University Law Entrance Test for undergraduate programs in 2024.

The political figure questioned the fairness of the admission process, suggesting that students with superior academic credentials and law-abiding backgrounds were being denied opportunities while Ahmed gained entry with what he characterized as substandard performance. Malviya demanded immediate answers regarding who facilitated Ahmed's admission and whether any protective measures were extended to the accused.

Ahmed faces serious criminal charges alongside two co-accused individuals in connection with the sexual assault of a 24-year-old female law student. The incident occurred on June 25 within the college premises, specifically in a security guard's quarters, following the victim's rejection of a marriage proposal from the primary accused, Manojit Mishra.

Investigation details reveal that Mishra, angered by the rejection, forcibly brought the victim to the location where he committed the assault. Ahmed and the third accused, Pramit Mukherjee, allegedly remained present during the crime and recorded the incident while instructing the security guard to stay outside the room. All three individuals have been arrested and face charges related to sexual assault and criminal conspiracy.

The case has generated significant public outrage throughout Kolkata, with demonstrations occurring across the city. The incident has drawn comparisons to the previous year's RG Kar Medical College tragedy, where a second-year postgraduate medical student was sexually assaulted and murdered within the hospital premises during the night of August 8-9, 2024.

The admission controversy adds another layer to the ongoing legal proceedings, as questions arise about institutional accountability and the vetting processes for student admissions. The case has intensified discussions about campus safety, admission transparency, and the protection of students within educational institutions.

Public attention now focuses on both the criminal investigation and the administrative inquiry into how admission procedures may have been compromised, with demands for comprehensive reform to prevent similar incidents and ensure merit-based, transparent admission processes in prestigious educational institutions.