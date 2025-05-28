BJP replaces chiefs of 11 Delhi district units

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a major organisational overhaul in the capital, strengthening its political grip following its control over the offices of Delhi Chief Minister and Mayor. In a significant move on Tuesday, the party announced a new lineup of district presidents and unveiled a 105-member Parliamentary State Council, signaling a shift in strategy and internal dynamics. In a sweeping reshuffle, the BJP replaced the presidents of 11 out of its 14 organizational districts in Delhi, retaining only three incumbents. The new appointees include a mix of first-timers and experienced leaders returning to prominent roles. Among the newly appointed district presidents are Deepak Gaba for Shahdara, Vijender Dhama for Mayur Vihar, Arvind Garg for Chandni Chowk, Virendra Babbar for Karol Bagh, and Ravindra Solanki for Mehrauli. Others include Master Vinod for New Shahdara, UK Chaudhary for North East Delhi, Ajay Khatana for Keshavpuram, Vinod Sehrawat for North West, and Ravindra Chaudhary for New Delhi. Additionally, Ramchandra Chavariya has been given charge of Outer Delhi, Maya Bisht will head South Delhi, Chandrapal Bakshi will lead the Western District, and Raj Sharma Gautam has been appointed for Najafgarh.

Notably, the BJP has ap ointed two women — Maya Bisht and Raj Sharma Gautam — as district presidents for the first time, indicating an effort toward gender representation in its leadership. While the reshuffle brings in several fresh faces, leaders like Arvind Garg, Master Vinod, Virendra Babbar, and Vinod Sehrawat have previously served in similar capacities, suggesting a strategic mix of experience and new energy.