BJP State chief Madhav to visit Tirupati on Aug 12

Tirupati: BJP State president PVN Madhav who is on a Statewide tour, will be arriving in Tirupati to participate in a series of programmes on August 12.

Madhav is visiting the district for the first time after he took charge as the State BJP president. His visit is intended to revitalise the BJP and make it an alternative force in the State. According to Tirupati district president Samanchi Srinivas, Madhav will begin his day-long programme in pilgrim city by participating in the RSS Shakha meeting.

Later, he will take part in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, an interactive programme with locals on various issues. He will also participate in a Padayatra which will conclude in Kachhapi Municipal Auditorium where he will address a district level party workers meeting.

Same day in the evening will hold a meeting with industrialists and traders. Ahead of Madhav‘s visit a preparatory meeting was chaired by district president Samanchi Srinivas at the party office to make Madhav’s visit a success. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas called on the party leaders to mobilise activists from village level. While the party activists in the pilgrim city will hoist the party flags atop their houses to awash the city in saffron colour. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, party leaders Naveen Kumar Reddy, Kola Anand, Muni Subramanyam, Chandra Reddy, Kandtiga Uma and B D Balaji were present.