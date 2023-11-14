BJP storm in Madhya Pradesh will uproot Congress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that a storm is blowing in favour of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh because of people's tremendous support, and it will uproot the Congress from the state.

He was addressing a public meeting at Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly polls. ''I can see a large number of people attending this meeting with many of them standing out in the sun as the arrangements made for the rally fell a little short as compared to the turnout. A storm is blowing in the state that will uproot Congress's 'tambu' (tent) in the state,'' he said. India is being praised for its developmental initiative across the world, he said, adding that everybody wants to invest in the country as its economy ranked fifth globally.

''In my third term (as the prime minister), I will take the country's economy among the top three in the world,'' Modi said.

He also said that a food processing park is coming up in Shajapur district to develop it as a major industrial hub and farmers will largely benefit out of it. Targeting the Congress, the PM said that the party indulges in corruption wherever it comes to power and it works only for the welfare of one family in the country, apparently referring to the Gandhi family.

''Congress's only agenda is to loot, loot and loot and commit atrocities, atrocities and atrocities...And it focuses only on negativity,'' he alleged.

Referring to the introduction of medical and engineering courses in Hindi, Modi said that Congress never wanted poor people to become doctors and engineers.

''That's why the BJP government started these courses in Hindi, but it (Congress) is even opposing that,'' the prime minister added. He also said that the country celebrated Diwali two days back and now it will celebrate the second Diwali on December 3, the day when counting of votes for assembly polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh will be taken up.



