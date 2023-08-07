BJP targets AAP over Javed Ahmed's name associated in Nuh violence

New Delhi: The flame of violence in Nuh and Gurugram reached several parts of Haryana a week ago, and politics are now heating up in response. The Delhi BJP has taken an aggressive stance following the name of Javed Ahmed, linked with the Aam Aadmi Party, in the Nuh violence, and while criticizing AAP in this case, the BJP has requested that Javed Ahmed be removed from AAP.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva stated that AAP leaders were involved in riots even before this. In the 2020 Delhi riots, AAP leader Tahir Hussain claimed, quoting Mohammad Ansar, who led the 2022 riots in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, that the leaders of the riots may have different faces, but they are the same. Everyone is linked to the AAP. He added that Nisha Singh, who urged the mob to attack the Gurugram police in 2016, was an AAP member and is currently detained in that case. While AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has been accused of inciting riots in Shaheen Bagh over CAA, the role of another AAP politician, Javed Akhtar, is now being highlighted as a driving force behind the Nuh violence.

In an apparent dig at the Congress, he claimed that it is strange that there has been no response from the Congress since the filing of the case against Javed Ahmed, the accused in the Nuh riots, and his subsequent imprisonment. According to this, both have collusion and are not speaking against each other. A RO was set in court yesterday against Jagdish Tytler, who is accused of the 1984 Sikh riots, but nothing has been said about him from the AAP side. He believes that both parties should immediately dismiss Javed Ahmed and Jagdish Tytler, who are accused of rioting. However, their silence in the face of each other demonstrates that they are connected.

While defending Javed Akhtar on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, he has been accused of falsely implicating him in a case. Dr. Sushil Gupta, the party's state president and Rajya Sabha member, stated that, similar to Manipur, the BJP wishes to plunge Haryana into turmoil. He claimed that Javed Ahmed was in Punhana at the time of the incident. Mumbai Highway CCTV cameras record all of his recordings. It also includes footage of his departure and the arrival of his family.

He described it as a plan to discredit the party, saying that three hours before the incident in which Javed Ahmed was accused, Ahmed had left Sohna at about seven o'clock and returned to his home at eight o'clock on August 1. This indicates that Javed was approximately 100 kilometers away at the time of the occurrence.

Simultaneously, Anurag Dhanda, the party's senior vice president, stated that CCTV footage had been provided to the police and that the mobile location was already with the police. The police should conduct a comprehensive investigation into this incident. He claims that government officials are complicit in the proliferation of violence. On the day of the riot, 100 police officers were called out of the district in the name of security, and the Superintendent of Police was placed on leave.