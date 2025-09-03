Live
BJP to observe ‘Seva Paksha’
Bhubaneswar: The BJP’s Odisha unit on Monday announced a series of programmes to observe “Seva Paksha” (a fortnight of service) beginning from September 17 to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party decided to organise free health camps, blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns and plantation programmes between September 17, the birthday of Modi, and October 2, a senior leader said.
This was decided at the preparatory seminar for “Seva Paksha”, chaired by BJP State president Manmohan Samal and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
“The Odisha BJP will celebrate the fortnight marking PM’s 75th birth anniversary with enthusiasm. The fortnight will be observed from September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2,” party’s State general secretary Jatin Mohanty told reporters.
During the fortnight, Mohanty said the BJP workers will observe it at all levels. An exhibition will be held on the life of Prime Minister Modi and films will be screened, Mohanty said. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary will also be celebrated at State, district and booth levels on September 25, he said.