BJP Utilizes Manmohan Singh's Remark To Counter Congress's Manifesto Claims

Following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at elucidating the party’s manifesto, the BJP retaliated by resurfacing a video featuring former PM Manmohan Singh discussing preferential treatment for minorities.

As per the BJP, in an April 2009 video, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated, "Minorities, particularly Muslim minorities, if they are poor, have prior claim to the resources of the nation."

Seizing upon Singh’s statement, the BJP utilized it as fresh ammunition against the Congress amidst the ongoing dispute over its alleged "wealth redistribution plan." PM Modi initiated the controversy during a campaign rally by suggesting that the Congress had pledged to take away citizens' hard-earned money and redistribute it to "infiltrators" and families with many children.

In a caption to the video, the BJP asserted, "In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Dr. Manmohan Singh reiterated his stance that minorities, especially poor Muslims, should receive priority in the allocation of the nation’s resources. He categorically stated that he stood by his earlier assertion that Muslims should have the first right when it comes to resources."

BJP Utilizes Manmohan Singh's Remark to Counter Congress's Manifesto ClaimsBJP Utilizes Manmohan Singh's Remark to Counter Congress's Manifesto Claims

"This unequivocal assertion by Dr. Manmohan Singh dismantles the Congress’ defenses and clarifications regarding his previous statement... This serves as additional evidence of the Congress' inclination to prioritize Muslims in various aspects, from reservations to resource allocation," alleged the BJP.

This attack by the BJP followed Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Modi, in which he claimed misinformation by his advisors about issues not addressed in the Congress' manifesto.

In his two-page letter, Kharge requested a meeting with the Prime Minister to "elaborate on our Nyay Patra so that as the Prime Minister, you don’t make statements that are untrue."

PM Modi had alleged that during Manmohan Singh's tenure, the Congress had stated that Muslims hold the primary claim to the country's wealth. "This means that they will gather this wealth and distribute it among individuals with more children, including infiltrators. Will your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you endorse this? The Congress manifesto suggests this," the PM had stated.

The Congress denied these allegations, stating that their manifesto contained no such commitment. Their manifesto outlines plans for a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Despite this, the Prime Minister persisted in his accusations, reiterating them in rally after rally.