BJP wants to kill Kejriwal: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection. He was addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters.

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged. He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines here, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration.

Tejasvi Surya declared C.M Arvind Kejriwal as an "urban naxal" over his alleged remarks over Kashmiri Pandits in the Legislative Assembly.

The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of "mocking" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their "genocide" in Kashmir a lie.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the "attack" on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital in police presence is a cowardly act, which shows that the BJP is afraid of only AAP and its national convener.

Mann in a tweet alleged that the frustration of the BJP is clearly visible after the crushing defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now, it is clear that the BJP is afraid of only AAP and Arvind Kejriwal."

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said "the rulers of the country are scared". "CM @ArvindKejriwal's HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP GOONS! #BJPKeGunde broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM's House, all in the presence of Delhi Police," Hayer tweeted.

Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the "attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel". The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over "The Kashmir Files" movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over it.