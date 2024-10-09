BJP will continue to act as watchman of J&K, says Tarun Chugh, calls result 'historic'

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday expressed satisfaction as the party surpassed its previous record by securing 29 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, pledging that the BJP would continue to act as a "watchman" and "protector" of the Union Territory.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance secured a decisive victory, winning 49 out of the 90 seats, while the BJP trailed with 29 seats.

Despite this, Chugh praised the high voter turnout, stating, "I am thankful to the lakhs of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir who have seen and chosen the big picture by abandoning the politics of separatism. They have endorsed the mantra of development and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Speaking to IANS, he further highlighted that the BJP had received over 126,000 more votes than the NC, calling it a "historic achievement."

"In 2014, the highest victory for the BJP was 25 seats. Today, we have broken our own target and set a new record with 29 seats," he said.

He thanked the party workers for their dedication to promoting a nationalist narrative.

The BJP National General Secretary reaffirmed the party's commitment to national interest, saying, "We have been playing the role of a watchman, a protector in Jammu and Kashmir, and will continue to do so."

In a sharp critique of the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, Chugh addressed the latter's questioning of the Election Commission and EVMs following the party's defeat in Haryana.

"All their tactics have failed till date, and the public has completely shut down their shop of fear, confusion, fraud, and lies," he said, adding, "In their panic, frustration, and irritation, Rahul Gandhi and his party sometimes blame the election system and sometimes curse their leadership."

The BJP leader also highlighted the public's support for the BJP in Haryana, noting, "For the third time, the people of Haryana have chosen the double-engine government of Prime Minister Modi, who is the messiah of farmers, youth, women, and the poor. They have blessed him with this mandate."

Taking a jab at the Congress, Chugh said, "The public has made it clear that those who looted the 'jalebi' of Haryana, oppressed the SCs and OBCs. The politics of fear, confusion, and corruption will not be tolerated. The shops of arrogance and hatred will no longer be able to operate."

Labelling Rahul Gandhi a "great liar," he said, "The public has rejected you and your lies. They want leaders who unite, not those who divide. They need people who follow fair policies, not those who rely on toolkits to portray the country as weak. We should work to strengthen the country, just as PM Modi's government does as a 'Karma Yogi'."