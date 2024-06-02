BJP Worker Fatally Shot In West Bengal's Nadia District

A BJP worker, Hafizul Sheikh, was shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, shortly after the final phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded, according to police reports.

Sheikh, who had recently joined the BJP, was shot in the head by an assailant at a tea stall. The police have identified the attacker and are currently searching for him. Both Sheikh and his attacker reportedly had criminal records, police sources said.

Contrary to some reports, the police clarified that Sheikh was not beheaded; instead, his head was disfigured by bullet wounds.

Sheikh's family claims he was targeted because of his recent affiliation with the BJP. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CPI(M) of orchestrating attacks on its members.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, shared on social media platform X, "The killings in West Bengal have started. Hafizul Sheikh, another BJP worker, has been murdered. His body, swollen and bullet-ridden, was found lying by the roadside."

Malviya further stated that under Sheikh's leadership, many minorities in the area were joining the BJP before the elections. He accused the TMC of targeting Muslims who did not support them, citing similar incidents in Diamond Harbour where many Muslims had voted for CPI(M) candidate Pratikur Rehman.