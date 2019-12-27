BJP's ally Akali Dal opposes all-India NRC

New Delhi: BJP's oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal opposed the roll out of the National Register of Citizens across the country, claiming the proposed exercise has created insecurity among Muslims.

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral also sought improved coordination among NDA allies "as used to be during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government". "We represent Sikhs, which are a minority, and are thus more sensitive to the feelings and concerns of (other) minorities.

We do not want Muslims to become insecure. We do not want any minority to feel insecure in any way in view of the fact that after 1984, Sikhs had started feeling insecure," Gujral told PTI.

"After 1984, we felt the Congress isolated Sikhs completely from the mainstream to serve their political ends. We feel in a secular country, no minority should ever feel they are being isolated or are being targeted," he added. Gujral said NRC should not be implemented in the country and the BJP government should "rethink" the exercise.