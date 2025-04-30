BJP’s Amit Malviya rebukes Rahul: ‘Caste census long in the works, not your idea'

New Delhi: The Central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming population census has reignited political friction, with the Congress and the BJP trading barbs over credit and intent. While the move marks a significant policy step with implications for governance and welfare delivery, it has also opened the door to renewed ideological sparring between the ruling party and the opposition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday welcomed the government's decision but framed it as a concession made under pressure from the Opposition's sustained demand. “It was our vision, we are glad they have adopted it,” he said, calling the caste census a “new paradigm of development.”

He further outlined a roadmap of three steps the Congress would pursue in its push for social justice, though details of those steps were not elaborated upon during the address.

However, the BJP was quick to rebut Rahul Gandhi's claims.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT Cell, dismissed the Congress leader's assertion, accusing him of attempting to hijack the narrative.

“Rahul Gandhi must stop taking credit for the government’s decision on the caste census. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already indicated on September 18, 2024, that the announcement was forthcoming,” Malviya wrote in a post on X.

He also brought up the UPA government's handling of the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), which had included caste data but never saw the light of day due to what the then government cited as data inconsistencies and classification issues.

“In 2011, the Congress-led UPA government initiated the Socio-Economic and Caste Census, which included a caste component—the first such attempt since 1931. However, the Congress failed to release the caste data, citing inconsistencies and classification issues. It is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who truly uphold the mantle of social justice, and this move is a step in the right direction,” Malviya stated.

The political wrangling follows the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA)'s decision on Wednesday to approve the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the move, highlighting that Census is a Union subject under the Constitution and must be conducted by the Centre.

The debate over caste-based enumeration has long been a politically sensitive issue in India. While proponents argue it is essential for ensuring equitable policy formulation and targeted welfare schemes, critics have often expressed concern over the politicisation of caste and the potential for social fragmentation.

By including caste data in the national census, the Modi government has understandably made a calculated policy shift that is bound to have implications for electoral strategies, inter-party alliances, and the future of affirmative action programmes.