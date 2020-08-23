BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi slams Pakistan following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday, in a veiled attack on Pakistan following the arrest of an ISIS operative by the Delhi police who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the national capital, said there are few "actors" who try to concoct issues in order to divert attention from their own "misadventures".

"We have seen in the past how some actors crop up issues like Kashmir to divert attention from their own misadventures. I would like to congratulate the Delhi police for catching these terrorists. Under their watchful eye we feel safe," the BJP MP told ANI.

Lekhi's remark comes after an Islamic State operative was arrested from the Ridge Road area in Delhi on Friday after a brief exchange of fire. Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him.

"After ISIS operative was caught, we felt a sense of relief that soldiers of our country including army personnel and police are there to protect us around the clock. We also need to keep a strict eye on terrorist activities," she said.

Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the terrorist was planning to plant IEDs at a place with heavy footfall.

"Special Cell arrested an ISIS operative after a brief exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan Ridge Road late night. The 36-year-old (terrorist) is named Abdul aka Abu Yusuf and has various aliases. Two pressure cooker IEDs recovered from him. He was going to plant them in heavy footfall area here," he had said

He also said the terrorist confessed to the police that he tested the explosive device at his village a few months ago.