BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has alleged that Pakistan has been involved in “attacks on schools and health workers”.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at a meeting on the Agenda for the Promotion and Protection of Child Rights, Dubey alleged that Pakistan had “flagrant” violations of the United Nations (UN) Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) agenda.

Mocking Islamabad over this, the BJP MP also took a jibe at Pakistan’s Operation Sindoor by claiming that India has been working on various programs for the protection and welfare of children.

“In BJP vs Pakistan UN, Pakistan has failed to fulfil even the basic responsibilities under the CAAC. We extend our thanks to the Special Rapporteur for her kind words on India’s children-centric initiatives including the Child Helpline 1098 and the Ujjwala Yojana,” he added.

Nishikant Dubey UN speech “thanks the mandate holders for their presentations on Afghan children rights” and “promising a safe and secure environment for their growth and development is a national priority for us”.

Labelling Pakistan as one of the “most serious violators” of the UN’s CAAC agenda, he stated that it has been “trying to deflect the international community’s attention from its horrific internal record of child abuse and exploitation”.

BJP leader statement, “My delegation thanks the Special Rapporteur for the kind words she expressed on India’s children-centric initiatives, including Child Helpline 1098 that provides emergency services to children in distress and the Ujjwala Yojana, which seeks to prevent and rehabilitate victims of child trafficking and sexual exploitation, amongst others”.

Dubey said Pakistan “stands in stark contrast” and stated that it “remains one of the most serious offenders under the CAAC agenda and we strongly condemn its continued attempts to distract the global community from the grave Pakistan human rights violation taking place within its borders as is reflected clearly in the Secretary-General’s 2025 report on the CAAC and the sustained cross-border terrorism it exports and sponsors”.

Accusing Pakistan of attacks on “schools and health workers”, Dubey said: “The report documented, outside its borders, the attacks by Pakistan on health workers and educational facilities, particularly girls’ schools and also cases of cross-border shelling and airstrikes by Pakistan leading to deaths and injuries of Afghan children”.