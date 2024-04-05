Live
BJP's Parshottam Rupala seeks blessings at temple amid Rajkot election row
Union Minister, Parshottam Rupala, visited the Ma Ashapura temple on Friday in Rajkot, the Lok Sabha constituency which has become a focal point amid the ongoing controversy raging in Gujarat involving the senior BJP leader.
Parshottam Rupala has triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to persecution by foreign rulers and even married off their daughters to them. The Kshatriya community in Gujarat has strongly objected to his remarks.
Though he later apologised to the Kshatriya community, urging calm and reconciliation and acknowledged the community's long-standing support to the BJP, but the damage had been done by then.
Despite multiple apologies by Parshottam Rupala, the demand for his ticket cancellation persists.
The controversial remarks by the BJP’s candidate were made during a March 22 event organised by the Dalit community.
In response to the uproar, Gujarat BJP chief, CR Patil, appealed to the Rajput community, urging them to demonstrate magnanimity by forgiving Parshottam Rupala.
CR Patil emphasised the need for forgiveness in light of Parshottam Rupala’s apologies and confirmed that BJP leaders would engage directly with Kshatriya representatives to resolve the matter.
Meanwhile, former Gujarat Chief Minister, Shankersinh Vaghela, has called for the BJP to reconsider Parshottam Rupala’s candidacy for Rajkot, cautioning that any potential backlash from the Kshatriya community would squarely fall on the shoulders of the BJP high command and the Gujarat government.