BJP's Swamy to move court against Modi government

New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has joined the Opposition bandwagon in slamming the government's move to sell 100 per cent stake of the national carrier Air India. Congress has said Modi government has no money and it is selling all assets.

In a tweet, Subramanian Swamy has said he will be forced to move the court. He has also called the decision "anti-national".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at the government in a press conference and said, "When governments don't have money this is what they do.

Govt of India has no money, growth is less than 5% and millions of rupees outstanding under MNREGA. This is what they will do, sell all the valuable assets we have."

The government on Monday announced sale of 100 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment with the deadline for submitting expression of interest set as March 17.