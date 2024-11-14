BJP’s win shows people back corruption-free govt: Dattatreya

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said the BJP-led dispensation received a “historic and decisive” mandate in the Assembly polls which is an expression of the people’s trust in the existing policies and programmes of the government. Addressing the newly elected members of the House on the first day of the Haryana Assembly’s winter session here, the governor said the BJP’s win in the election indicates that the people support a corruption-free, transparent administration and inclusive development.

Earlier, the Assembly met on October 25 but the House was adjourned sine die on the same day after the newly elected MLAs were administered oath and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected. In the polls conducted on October 5, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress bagged 37 seats, the INLD two while three Independents also won.

The governor expressed confidence that the newly elected legislators will perform their duties with all sincerity and dedication. “In this 90-member House, 40 members have been elected for the first time,” the governor said, extending a special welcome to them. He also highlighted that 13 women have been elected to the Vidhan Sabha. “My government received a historic and decisive mandate in these elections.

This mandate is a strong expression of the people’s unwavering trust and faith in the existing policies and programmes of the government. It indicates that people support a corruption-free, transparent administration and inclusive development. “This mandate is a clear testament to the fact that the people of the state have embraced the government’s policies, expressing their trust and support through their votes,” said the governor. This is for the first time in the history of Haryana that people have shown trust in a government for the third consecutive time, he said.

The 2024 Haryana Assembly elections have been an election based on trust in ‘Neeti, Niyat, Nishtha aur Nirnay’ (policy, intent, integrity, and decisions), he said. “My government has carried forward a mission of service, security, good governance, cooperation, and upliftment of the ‘Antyodaya’ for the last 10 years. This mandate is an endorsement of that mission. “This is a mandate that the work of developing Haryana should continue non-stop and we should continue achieving our goals. The government will continue to move forward with the spirit of ‘Rajya ke vikas se desh ka Vikas’, he added.

Today, I feel immense satisfaction in saying that my government, over the past ten years, has worked beyond the narrow mindset of regionalism and family-based politics, he said in his address. The governor said the state government focused on ‘Shiksha, Swasthya, Suraksha, Swavalamban aur Swabhimaan’ (education, health, security, self-reliance, and self-respect), giving new energy and momentum to the state’s development.