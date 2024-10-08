Blast at illegal firecracker making unit in UP, 2 dead

Gonda : A blast at an illegal firecracker making unit at a home here on Monday led to the death of two people, including a boy, and injuries to three, police said.

The explosion happened at the house, belonging to Mohammad Farooq, in Ragadganj village when some people were making firecrackers inside, they said. Immediately after getting information about the blast, police and administration officials reached the spot and a rescue operation was started.

Akash (15) and Lallu (30), Ishtiyaq (40), Ayaas (17) and Krishna Kumar (24) got injured in the incident and were rushed to Belsar community health centre from where they were referred to a medical college, they said. On the way to the medical college Akash and Lallu died, Dr Deepak Singh said, adding that the other two are critical and have been referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

According to the police, Farooq used to live in Punjab. Rajjan Baba, an eyewitness, said the owner of the house lives in Punjab’s Jalandhar and some people were making firecrackers when the explosion took place.

Due to the explosion, the wall of the house collapsed and cracks appeared on nearby houses. Gonda Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said a dog squad and field units are at the spot and probe is on. “Strict action will be initiated against those found guilty,” he said. In Bareilly on October 2, six people were killed in the blast in the manufacturing unit located in the district’s Sirauli area. This unit was also run illegally and police have arrested the main accused in the incident.