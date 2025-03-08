Blatant assault on federalism: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that he had written a letter to his counterparts in seven states and some former Chief Ministers about concerns related to the delimitation exercise urging them to oppose the proposed exercise, which he termed a “blatant assault on federalism.” In a strong statement, Stalin accused the Union government of attempting to punish states that have successfully implemented population control measures and good governance, by reducing their representation in Parliament.

“The Union government’s plan for delimitation is a blatant assault on federalism, punishing states that ensured population control and good governance by stripping away our rightful voice in Parliament. We will not allow this democratic injustice!” CM Stalin posted on X.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stated that he has reached out to several Chief Ministers, including Odisha’s Mohan Charan Majhi, and leaders of political parties in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab. His letters called for a united stand against what he described as an unfair and discriminatory move.

To spearhead the Opposition, CM Stalin announced the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising leaders from various states. The first meeting of the JAC is scheduled to be held in Chennai on March 22. “We are forming a Joint Action Committee to ensure that our states are not silenced. Let us stand together — not as separate political entities, but as protectors of our people’s future,” he emphasised. Earlier on Wednesday, CM Stalin said that Tamil Nadu is being forced to wage a major struggle for its rights, and that the upcoming delimitation process should not be based on the new Census.