BMC covers Dadar kabutarkhana with tarpaulin; minister Lodha seeks civic chief's intervention

BMC officials on Sunday covered the Kabutarkhana, a grade II heritage structure in Dadar, with a tarpaulin sheet amid health hazards related to feeding pigeons and restricted public access to the spot.

The action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prompted Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to seek the civic commissioner's intervention.

In a letter to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, the Mumbai suburban district guardian minister urged him to find an amicable solution, considering the feelings of seers and animal lovers while respecting the court's directives.

The letter follows BMC officials covering the Kabutarkhana with a grey tarpaulin and putting up a board warning citizens against feeding pigeons.

The action comes days after the Bombay High Court observed that feeding of a congregation of pigeons was an act causing a public nuisance and also posed a health hazard to people, and directed the Mumbai civic body to file FIRs against persons engaging in such an activity.

The high court last month restrained the BMC from demolishing any of the old heritage 'kabutarkhanas' (pigeon feeding spots) in the metropolis, while making it plain that feeding of these birds won't be allowed.

In his letter, Lodha claimed that pigeons are found dead on the streets because they are unable to get food, which is affecting public transport.

"The corporation should inculcate broader thoughts, including providing alternative places to feed the pigeons. There are open spaces in the BKC, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Arey Colony where alternative feeding grounds can be created. Hence, the commissioner should look into it and provide a solution," Lodha stated.