BMC makes strategy for improving MCCs

Bhubaneswar: Over two years Bhubaneswar city has total 31 functional Micro Composting Centres (MCCs). Commendable community involvement is a core impetus to carry forward such scientific waste management initiative. Making the process more competitive and better, authorities are devising a strategy to have experts' input in such implementation.

Based on suggestion of Mayor Sulochana Das and approval of Commissioner Sanjaya Kumar Singh, Bhuaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started involving national-level experts. As a part fulfilment of the drive the BMC has arranged visit of national expert VelanMrugeshan , Regional Executive Engineer, Madurai, who shared his valuable input and points at a meeting.

The expert who arrived here two days back, after visiting 15 wealth centres (MCC and MRF) shared his observation note at the meeting attended by the staff of BMC, like engineers, sanitary inspectors, sanitation experts, SBA cell experts attached to the wealth centres.

In his preliminary address to the participants, Dr.Mrugesan put an appreciation note of community involvement in MCC and MRF. He specifically referred to the SwachhaSathis and SwachhaKarmis who are dedicatedly involved in activity representing their respective Self-help Groups (SHGs). He said the city has good infrastructure and vehicle support for collection and processing of waste. His points of technical discussion concentrated on aeration, preparation and application of EM (effective microorganism)solution, close monitoring and face-lifting.

He specifically stressed on source segregation to ensure intended waste to wealth centres,intensive IEC and community pressure for ensuring segregation from each household. Along with awareness a supportive supervision of SwachaaSathis would ensure the right segregation which in turn would make the processing easy.

Points suggested would be religiously followed by the corporation said Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi while placing his thank u note to the expert and other dignitaries.

Additional SecretaryKalyana Kumar Ratha, H& UD, welcomed the expert, while Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation)Suvendu Kumar Sahoo placed introductory note of the meeting. Senior officials present in the meeting were Chief Engineer (Sanitation), City Engineer, Zonal Deputy Commissioners, and City health Officer, BMC.