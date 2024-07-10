Live

BMW crash: CM Shinde relieves Palghar Shiv Sena Dy Leader Rajesh Shah
In a major fallout of the Mumbai BMW accident which killed a fisherwoman, ruling Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ejected the Palghar Deputy Leader Rajesh Shah
Mumbai: In a major fallout of the Mumbai BMW accident which killed a fisherwoman, ruling Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ejected the Palghar Deputy Leader Rajesh Shah, father of main accused Mihir Shah, from his post.
An undated statement with a terse one-liner was issued by Shiv Sena Secretary Sanjay B. More, without citing any reasons, here on Wednesday.
It may be recalled that early on Sunday morning, Mihir R. Shah, 23, speeding the white BMW, had rammed into a fisher couple going on a scooter near Worli.
While the fisherman Pradip Nakhwa survived the crash, his wife Kaveri fell violently to her death on the road after being dragged some 100 metres on the car’s bonnet.
Mihir had gone absconding for over 60 hours till his arrest from a hideout in Virar town in Palghar on Tuesday and he will be produced before a court later on Wednesday.
Rajesh Shah was arrested on Sunday and is now out on bail, while the family driver Rajrishi Bidawat is currently in police custody till July 11.