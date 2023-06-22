Bollywood Tracks Chaiya Chaiya played at White House Lawns

Washington: Prominent a cappella group Penn Masala, comprising students of the University of Pennsylvania, on Thursday performed a rendition of popular Bollywood tracks "Chaiyya Chaiyya" and "Jashn e Bahaaraa" at the White House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

The group of South Asian students performed for the large crowd, ranging between 2000 and 3000 people, that gathered at the South Lawns to witness the ceremonial welcome being given to Modi at the White House. Penn Masala first performed "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 1998 movie "Dil Se..", followed by "Jashn e Bahaaraa" from "Jodha Akbar", the 2008 historical drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

They also performed a version of British rock band Coldplay's hit track "Viva La Vida" from their 2008 album of the same name. The group, formed in the 90s by University of Pennsylvania students who grew up listening to Bollywood classics, have performed at the White House at earlier occasions as well.

