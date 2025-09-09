Bomb threat to Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College; premises being scanned

New Delhi: Panic gripped the premises of Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat as well as Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday, after a bomb threat was received by the college authorities this morning.

The threat was accompanied by an ominous warning of bomb detonation at the MAMC at 2.45 p.m. and the CM Secretariat at 3.30 p.m.

Soon after the scare, the security agencies activated the standard response mechanism and bomb disposal teams were deployed at both places to conduct a thorough search and scanning of the premises.

“The Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams (BDDS/BDT) are currently conducting thorough checks and scans at both MAMC and the Secretariat premises,” said a police statement.

Vigil was also stepped up inside and outside the MAMC premises with security agencies, including the Bomb Disposal Squads, reaching the campus and conducting a thorough combing of the premises.

As per preliminary assessments, the police suspect it to be a case of a hoax call, owing to the pattern of such hoax emails received in the past few days.

However, the Delhi Police have made elaborate deployments to deal with bomb threats at both key installations in the city.

An additional DCP rank officer, accompanied by ACP and other police officials, is scanning the CM Secretariat premises while ATO IP Estate is overseeing the probe at Maulana Azad College.

The Cyber cell has also been roped in to examine and investigate the origin and authenticity of the threat email. Authorities have also put agencies like DDMA, Traffic Police and the Special Cell on alert.

The latest threat mail to Maulana Azad Medical College comes on the lines of bomb threats issued to multiple schools and colleges in the national capital, last month. However, all of them turned out to be hoax threats.

On August 28, at least 20 Delhi colleges were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats, while on August 21, six Delhi schools were warned about the impending danger. On both occasions, the school and college premises were evacuated, and the premises were scanned with sniffer dogs, but all that turned out to be a hoax in the end.