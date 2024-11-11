Live
Just In
Bombay High Court Grants Permanent Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Amid Cancer Treatment
- The Bombay High Court has granted permanent medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case, to undergo cancer treatment.
- Goyal’s bail was initially temporary, extended following his wife's passing and his ongoing health needs.
The Bombay High Court granted permanent medical bail to Naresh Goyal, founder of Jet Airways, allowing him to continue cancer treatment. Goyal, 75, was initially granted temporary medical bail by Justice NJ Jamadar in May to begin treatment, with extensions later granted due to his health and personal circumstances. On Monday, the interim bail was made permanent.
Goyal’s legal team, led by Aabad Ponda and Ameet Naik, had previously requested an extension of the bail, noting that his wife, Anita Goyal, passed away in May after battling terminal cancer. This tragic loss coincided with Goyal’s need to begin his own cancer treatment.
Goyal was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2023 on charges of money laundering, specifically for allegedly siphoning Rs 538.62 crore in loans granted by Canara Bank for Jet Airways. Anita Goyal was also arrested by the ED in November 2023, though later granted bail due to her medical condition. She passed away on May 16.
In its chargesheet, filed in November 2023, the ED alleged that Naresh Goyal had misused public funds acquired through business loans, using his wife and son, Nivaan Goyal, to channel funds.