Live
- Now, ‘SVIMS Seva’ to ease access to medical services
- Bhadrachalam ITDA to lead with highest tribal farmers
- Those who live in India and support Pak dangerous: Vij
- Previous govt left AP in debt trap: Anam
- HC junks plea of mosque panel over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid
- Shami meets Yogi
- JGU Dean first Indian academic appointed to Cambridge SHEAC
- Journalist shot dead by unknown assailants
- Teachers’ unions call for protest at Chittoor DEO office tomorrow
- 2 held in Punjab for leaking info to Pak
Boost morale of jawans: Patra
Dhenkanal: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra flagged off Triranga Yatra here at Baji Chowk to thank the Indian armed...
Dhenkanal: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra flagged off Triranga Yatra here at Baji Chowk to thank the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor. The operation was India’s response to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.
Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan and Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena among others took part in the Yatra.
They were joined by thousands of people who participated in the Tiranga Yatra. The participants raised patriotic slogans and lauded the bravery of the armed forces. Later, at a brief public meeting, Patra urged the people to boost the confidence of Army jawans and extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against terrorism. He came down on Pakistan for promoting cross-border terrorism.