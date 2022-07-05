Border, Kandi areas to be developed: Punjab CM

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and Kandi areas of the state.

The Chief Minister, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath here, said both these areas have lagged behind in pace of development due to constant neglect by the previous governments.

However, he said that his government will lay major thrust on development of both these areas.

Chief Minister Mann said a detailed plan will be chalked out for this purpose so that these areas get a major facelift in the coming times.

The Chief Minister said the government is fully sensitive towards checking cross-border infiltration in Punjab. He said Punjab Police is constantly in touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies for this purpose.

Mann reiterated the firm commitment of the government for snapping the pipeline of drugs and weapons from across the border.

The Chief Minister said the government will fulfill all guarantees promised to the people in the coming days. He said the government is already in the process of resource mobilisation to ensure that every promise made to to the people is fulfilled.

Mann said his government is committed to the well-being of people and no stone will be left unturned for this.