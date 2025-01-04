BPSC re-exams at 22 centres underway in Bihar

Even as a section of candidates and Jan Suraaj convener Prashant Kishor are sitting on a dharna here, the BPSC organized re-examinations at 22 centres for candidates affected by December 13, 2024, disruptions at the Bapu Examination Centre.

The December 13 examination of the BPSC was canceled due to chaos caused by the delayed distribution of question papers. This issue escalated when some candidates brought mobile phones into the examination centre, filmed the disruption, and possibly shared it widely.

Many candidates are protesting at Gardanibagh, expressing dissatisfaction with the examination arrangements and subsequent events.

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist and public figure, is also staging a sit-in protest at the Gandhi Maidan under the Bapu statue for three days, signaling broader discontent or seeking to amplify the grievances of the affected candidates.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Patna has deployed a large police force around the examination centers to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

Section 144 has been imposed, prohibiting the assembly of individuals around examination centres, to curb protests and ensure a controlled environment.

The officials deployed at the exam centres thoroughly checked candidates before entry ensuring no prohibited items, such as mobile phones, were brought inside.

Candidates can only carry admit cards, pens, and water bottles, to minimize the chances of malpractices or disruptions.

The district administration is also monitoring all 22 examination centres through CCTV cameras. It has also deployed 65 duty magistrates at centres and 14 at the control room to closely monitor the examination being held between 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Originally, 12,000 candidates were registered for the examination at the Bapu centre, but only 7000 candidates have downloaded admit cards for the re-examination.

The district administration has had the dual task of conducting a smooth re-exam and addressing the protests at Gardanibagh and Gandhi Maidan putting the administration under additional pressure.

The involvement of high-level security and administrative oversight highlights the issue's sensitivity. Any misstep could further tarnish the BPSC's reputation.